DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.05% of United Parcel Service worth $94,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,465,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $172.82 and a one year high of $233.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.90 and a 200-day moving average of $206.78. The stock has a market cap of $166.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.57.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.