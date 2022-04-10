DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 82,955 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 884,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,955 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.15% of Progressive worth $91,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 56,776 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 10.7% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 18.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,410,000 after acquiring an additional 285,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.51. 3,215,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,730. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.05. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $120.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PGR. StockNews.com began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Edward Jones downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,630 shares of company stock worth $8,916,018 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

