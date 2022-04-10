DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,869 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,250 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of Applied Materials worth $109,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.96. 6,406,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,887,075. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.39 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.57.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.96.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

