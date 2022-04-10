DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,020,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,303 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AT&T were worth $74,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 98.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227,500 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,642,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.14. The stock had a trading volume of 55,227,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,163,644. The firm has a market cap of $172.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.95.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

