DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 17,816 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,816 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in XPeng were worth $23,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in XPeng by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in XPeng by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in XPeng by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Get XPeng alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

Shares of NYSE XPEV traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.19. 6,554,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,874,610. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 6.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.70. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPeng (Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.