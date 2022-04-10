DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,363 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.05% of United Parcel Service worth $94,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.97. 5,465,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,634. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.90 and its 200-day moving average is $206.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.82 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.57.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.