DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,437 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 711,911 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.44% of Akamai Technologies worth $85,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 32,242 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

AKAM stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.36. 927,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,095. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $122.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $210,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $873,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,989. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

