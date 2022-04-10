DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.17% of Trane Technologies worth $79,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after buying an additional 1,116,733 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 122.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 820,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,688,000 after buying an additional 451,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5,341.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 351,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,634,000 after buying an additional 344,737 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,606,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,934,000 after buying an additional 220,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.80. 1,014,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $142.53 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.17.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.25.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

