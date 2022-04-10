Delphy (DPY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44,503.00

Delphy (DPY) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Delphy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Delphy has a market capitalization of $557,930.08 and approximately $44,503.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Delphy has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00035669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00106522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.