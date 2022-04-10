Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings. Despegar.com reported earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,706.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DESP shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. 288,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,511. Despegar.com has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.16.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

