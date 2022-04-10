DigitalBits Market Cap Tops $231.72 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $231.72 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.65 or 0.00263125 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00012481 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005040 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00021863 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.73 or 0.00654587 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000126 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,949,047 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

