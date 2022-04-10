DigitalBits (XDB) Market Capitalization Tops $231.72 Million

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 10th. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $231.72 million and $2.01 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.65 or 0.00263125 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00012481 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005040 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00021863 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.73 or 0.00654587 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,949,047 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

