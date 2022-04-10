Digitalcoin Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $162,769.02 and $16.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,069.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.54 or 0.07555422 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.28 or 0.00259771 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.72 or 0.00755232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014157 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00094357 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.27 or 0.00566381 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006832 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.09 or 0.00380541 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,690,346 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.