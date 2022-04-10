DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Position Raised by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 236.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in DISH Network by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in DISH Network by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DISH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

DISH Network stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.69.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.