Dogecoin Trading Up 5.4% Over Last Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $20.43 billion and $1.53 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.24 or 0.00264221 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013893 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001340 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

