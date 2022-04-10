Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.11% of Domino’s Pizza worth $23,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $394.79. 691,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,872. The company’s 50-day moving average is $414.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.23. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $378.46 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $480.73.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

