DubaiCoin (DBIX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $552,181.00

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00055007 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00016229 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005134 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001059 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

