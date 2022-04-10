e-Money (NGM) Price Reaches $1.21

e-Money (NGM) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last seven days, e-Money has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00002857 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Money has a total market cap of $23.87 million and approximately $910,108.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get e-Money alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00046401 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.99 or 0.07603822 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,278.69 or 0.99993875 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.