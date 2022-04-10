Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPCGet Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

NYSE:EPC traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.10. 569,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,720. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

