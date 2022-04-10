Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $390,805.00

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for about $0.0587 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $25.98 million and approximately $390,805.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00045338 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,180.36 or 0.07534460 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,090.94 or 0.99715938 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.