Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) to post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Embark Technology’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Embark Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Embark Technology.

Get Embark Technology alerts:

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EMBK stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.39. 630,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,957. Embark Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the fourth quarter worth $131,000.

Embark Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data such as weather and construction.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Embark Technology (EMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.