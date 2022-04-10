Emercoin Market Capitalization Reaches $2.22 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $9,793.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,951,088 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

