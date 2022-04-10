Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,025,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103,588 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.17% of Emerson Electric worth $95,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,652,054,000 after acquiring an additional 479,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,963,000 after acquiring an additional 220,226 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,811,000 after acquiring an additional 208,813 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,449,000 after acquiring an additional 119,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,243,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,579,000 after acquiring an additional 312,260 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,660,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,767. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.56. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.