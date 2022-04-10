Endor Protocol Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (EDR)

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $782,523.63 and $6,404.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.54 or 0.00264239 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00012333 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005008 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001680 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000632 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.13 or 0.00265605 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00021950 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars.

