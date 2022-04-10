Enecuum (ENQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.53 Million

Enecuum (ENQ) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Enecuum has a market capitalization of $7.53 million and $184,511.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enecuum has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Enecuum

Enecuum (CRYPTO:ENQ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 200,045,364 coins. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

