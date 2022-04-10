Energi (NRG) 1-Day Volume Hits $401,021.00

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, Energi has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a market cap of $36.30 million and $401,021.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001635 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ION (ION) traded 7,904,249% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,240.54 or 0.12227862 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.56 or 0.00197311 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001039 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00038780 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.38 or 0.00388213 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00052493 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00010606 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 51,802,156 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

