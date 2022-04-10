Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,019 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $109.32 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.16 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $1,616,100.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total value of $3,335,365.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

