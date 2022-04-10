EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,035 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 416,867 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.15% of EOG Resources worth $77,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $6.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,534,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,658,488. The firm has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $127.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.68.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.