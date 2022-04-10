EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,127 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in EQT were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $263,059,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $169,716,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $90,515,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $61,096,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $51,150,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.22.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. EQT’s payout ratio is -11.47%.

EQT declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EQT Company Profile (Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

