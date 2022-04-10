Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,431,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,952 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.38% of Equity Residential worth $129,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Equity Residential by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Equity Residential by 1,231.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EQR traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $91.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,765. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.11. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $70.90 and a 52 week high of $93.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

