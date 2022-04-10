Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,558 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.32% of Establishment Labs worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 973.3% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 38,931 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $63.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.00. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $88.66.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 64.87% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

ESTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

In other news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.45 per share, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,750. 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

