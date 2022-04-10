Ether Zero Market Capitalization Tops $77,541.78 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $77,541.78 and $4,859.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.70 or 0.07576040 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00095108 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

