Etherparty Price Reaches $0.0005 (FUEL)

Etherparty (FUEL) traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Etherparty coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherparty has a market cap of $524,180.15 and $101,513.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded 42.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Etherparty

Etherparty is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

