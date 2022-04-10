ExclusiveCoin Trading 5.1% Higher This Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0567 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $331,517.04 and approximately $116.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003743 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000407 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 229.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000617 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001130 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

