Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.39% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $87,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,291. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.95 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.19.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.