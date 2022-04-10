Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Position Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,115 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FAST opened at $57.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

