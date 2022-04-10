Fei Protocol (FEI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $46.61 Million

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00046505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,276.35 or 0.07585535 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,010.33 or 0.99579113 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

