Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 290 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,973.77.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,543.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,519.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,642.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,277.41 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.36, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

