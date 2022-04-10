Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $20,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $736.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $675.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $660.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $506.86 and a fifty-two week high of $747.00.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Edward Jones lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $713.50.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

