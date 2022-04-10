Fifth Third Bancorp Has $11.70 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 500.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cummins by 269.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.67.

Cummins stock opened at $194.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.37. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.50 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.