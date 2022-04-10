Fifth Third Bancorp Has $18.14 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,693 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $18,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 11,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 455,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,882,000 after buying an additional 182,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $16,582,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $132.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.41.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

