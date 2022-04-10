Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.03 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $3,221,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RJF opened at $108.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.92 and a 200-day moving average of $102.27. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.08. Raymond James has a one year low of $81.96 and a one year high of $117.37.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RJF. JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

