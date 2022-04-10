Fifth Third Bancorp Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after buying an additional 5,543,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,466,000 after buying an additional 78,566 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $499,246,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,404,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,694,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,366,000 after buying an additional 228,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

Shares of RSG opened at $135.83 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.33 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.94. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 362,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

