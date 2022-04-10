Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 51,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $88.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.98. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.49. The company has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

