Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $17,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $171.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.56. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.92 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

