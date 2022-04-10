Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $768.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $713.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $763.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.77, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $662.26 and a 1 year high of $885.26.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 223.83%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total transaction of $742,483.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $848.22.

Equinix Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.