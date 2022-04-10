Financial Analysis: Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Kinetik alerts:

This table compares Kinetik and Enterprise Products Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinetik 25.18% -11.27% 2.94% Enterprise Products Partners 11.36% 18.56% 7.32%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kinetik and Enterprise Products Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinetik 0 0 2 0 3.00 Enterprise Products Partners 0 3 3 1 2.71

Kinetik currently has a consensus price target of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.94%. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus price target of $27.20, indicating a potential upside of 3.03%. Given Kinetik’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kinetik is more favorable than Enterprise Products Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kinetik and Enterprise Products Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinetik $160.62 million 21.24 $99.22 million $5.13 13.50 Enterprise Products Partners $40.81 billion 1.41 $4.64 billion $2.10 12.57

Enterprise Products Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Kinetik. Enterprise Products Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinetik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Enterprise Products Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Kinetik pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Enterprise Products Partners pays out 88.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Enterprise Products Partners has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Kinetik shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kinetik shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Kinetik has a beta of 3.28, indicating that its stock price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Products Partners has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners beats Kinetik on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinetik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altus Midstream Co. engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services. It operates 19 natural gas processing facilities located in Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming; NGL pipelines; NGL fractionation facilities; NGL and related product storage facilities; and NGL marine terminals. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates crude oil pipelines; and crude oil storage and marine terminals, which include a fleet of 255 tractor-trailer tank trucks that are used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates natural gas pipeline systems to gather, treat, and transport natural gas. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Napoleonville, Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Wharton County, Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related marketing activities; butane isomerization complex and related deisobutanizer operations; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates refined products pipelines and terminals; and ethylene export terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.