Financial Survey: Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Cartesian Growth alerts:

This table compares Cartesian Growth and Vinci Partners Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cartesian Growth N/A N/A -$1.03 million N/A N/A Vinci Partners Investments $86.27 million 8.69 $38.66 million $0.70 19.29

Vinci Partners Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Cartesian Growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cartesian Growth and Vinci Partners Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cartesian Growth N/A N/A -0.30% Vinci Partners Investments 44.76% 15.11% 13.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Cartesian Growth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Cartesian Growth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cartesian Growth and Vinci Partners Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cartesian Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A Vinci Partners Investments 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vinci Partners Investments has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than Cartesian Growth.

Summary

Vinci Partners Investments beats Cartesian Growth on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cartesian Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.