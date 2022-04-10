FirstCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $20,209.16 (FRST)

FirstCoin (FRST) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. Over the last week, FirstCoin has traded down 30.4% against the dollar. One FirstCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FirstCoin has a market capitalization of $20,209.16 and $2.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,599.31 or 1.00058626 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00062318 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00025987 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002053 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FirstCoin Coin Profile

FirstCoin (CRYPTO:FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FirstCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency with a high premine. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

