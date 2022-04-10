FirstCoin Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (FRST)

FirstCoin (FRST) traded down 40.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. FirstCoin has a market capitalization of $19,802.09 and $2.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FirstCoin has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar. One FirstCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,062.13 or 0.99772908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00062058 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00024758 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001974 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FirstCoin Coin Profile

FirstCoin (CRYPTO:FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FirstCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency with a high premine. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

